Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RUN shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,893.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

