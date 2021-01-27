Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NBRV opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $16.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

