Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,825,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,620,000 after purchasing an additional 411,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

