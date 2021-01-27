The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Container Store Group’s earnings. The Container Store Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Container Store Group.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $12.94 on Friday. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $654.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $75,229.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at $415,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 130,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

