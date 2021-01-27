Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

