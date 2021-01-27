Walter Villiger Sells 29,811 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 29,811 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,266,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Walter Villiger sold 22,152 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $954,308.16.

On Monday, January 11th, Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,219,200.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.