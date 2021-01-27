We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $736,678.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

