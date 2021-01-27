Brokerages Expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.76). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have commented on CNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,943 shares of company stock valued at $925,996 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after purchasing an additional 668,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 29,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

