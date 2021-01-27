We Are One Seven LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,229,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 812,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

