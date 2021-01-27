International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,288 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

DLR stock opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $145.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

