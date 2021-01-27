We Are One Seven LLC Invests $236,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 144,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 57,755 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

