International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 589 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328,849 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Autodesk by 744.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Autodesk by 44.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $291.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.67.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

