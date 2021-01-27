International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,942,000 after buying an additional 2,127,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 1,413,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 255.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 366,112 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 42.9% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $4,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

ACI opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

