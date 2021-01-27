International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

