1,801 Shares in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth $961,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NPK stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

