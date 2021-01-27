StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.25.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $268,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

