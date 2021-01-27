Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 7,338 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after purchasing an additional 410,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $16,101,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 833,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,651,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

