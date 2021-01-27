Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 130.25 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,183 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,639 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

