Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 135.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 33,494 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 34,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,465,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

