Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $215.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.43. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

