Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.98 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

Shares of DOCU opened at $235.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.57. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

