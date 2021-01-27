Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,752 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.58% of ViewRay worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRAY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ViewRay by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 511,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $672.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

