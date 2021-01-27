Infosys (NYSE:INFY) versus Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Head to Head Review

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Infosys has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Infosys and Luokung Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $12.78 billion 5.93 $2.33 billion $0.55 32.45 Luokung Technology $18.78 million 7.51 -$31.51 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 19.06% 27.65% 19.45% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infosys and Luokung Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 4 6 1 2.58 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys currently has a consensus target price of $12.81, indicating a potential downside of 28.26%. Given Infosys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Summary

Infosys beats Luokung Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; Edge suite of products; Infosys Nia, an artificial intelligence platform; Infosys McCamish – an insurance platform; Wingspan, a customizable learning platform; Stater mortgage servicing platform; Panaya automation suite; and Skava, an e-commerce suite. The company serves clients in the financial services and insurance, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, telecom OEM, media, energy, utilities, resources, services, and other industries. Infosys has strategic partnership with Rolls-Royce for aerospace engineering. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. Luokung Technology Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

