City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.79

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.48. City Developments shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 32,138 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of City Developments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

