Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 63,779 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,779 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $246.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.30 and its 200 day moving average is $216.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.