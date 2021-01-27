Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 33,146 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.07% of Ballard Power Systems worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of BLDP opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

