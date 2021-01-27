Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.15% of Pluralsight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after acquiring an additional 515,014 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth $31,147,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,551,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 209,820 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 570,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,319 shares of company stock valued at $762,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

