Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) vs. CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) Head-To-Head Review

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and CVR Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 66.16 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -143.96 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$5.14 million N/A N/A

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $152.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.58%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42% CVR Medical N/A N/A -190.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats CVR Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

