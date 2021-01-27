Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,993 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TRGP opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

