Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -654.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

