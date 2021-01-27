Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 22,033 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,033 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

