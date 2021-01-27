Comparing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 4.07% 18.66% 8.98% NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and NovelStem International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.61 $59.00 million $0.98 37.86 NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 1 3 0 2.75 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential downside of 27.90%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats NovelStem International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

