CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $748.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $468.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

