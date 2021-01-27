Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Communications worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 370.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

