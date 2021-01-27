-$0.46 EPS Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $41.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

