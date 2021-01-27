Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pure Storage by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,387,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

