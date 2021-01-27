Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

