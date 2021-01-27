8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 764 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

