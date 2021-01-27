The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 1,629 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $23,682.49.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00.

The RealReal stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

