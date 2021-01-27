Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.75.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $126.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 223,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 79,503 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.