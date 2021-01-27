Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sells 2,170 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,851.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $21,090.00.
Shares of RLMD opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53.
RLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.
