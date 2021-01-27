TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Shares of TFII opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

