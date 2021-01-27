Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 100,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $7,559,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,619,197.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 177,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Argus began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

