Bryant R. Riley Buys 1,672 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $487,950.00.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.