Mark J. Hawkins Sells 5,487 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.16. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

