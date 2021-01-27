Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

ITW stock opened at $199.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.