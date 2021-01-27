Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.49% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

