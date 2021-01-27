Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,249 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 2,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 158,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -149.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.77.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

