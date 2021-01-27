Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,155 iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKF. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 458,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after buying an additional 127,612 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,401.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,863 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $117.74.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

