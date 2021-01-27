Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 683,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,496,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

Shares of ZM opened at $374.39 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $70.26 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.99, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,526 shares of company stock valued at $97,607,863. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

